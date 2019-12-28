Comanche wins Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Comanche has won the 75th edition of the Sydney to Hobart, claiming line honours in the race for the third time.

Comanche sails into Hobart. Source: Getty

The Jim Cooney and Samantha Grant-skippered supermaxi made the most of strong overnight winds to cross the River Derwent finish line just after 7.30am (AEDT) on Saturday.

Comanche earlier broke away from a five-strong pack of supermaxis down Tasmania's east coast having taken a wider route across Bass Strait on Friday.

She stalled at one stage on a windless River Derwent before crossing the line in a time of one day, 18 hours, 30 minutes and 24 seconds.

InfoTrack is in second place for line honours, while Black Jack, Hong Kong's SHK Scallywag 100 and nine-time winner Wild Oats XI are jostling for third.

Comanche's previous wins were in 2015 and 2017, the latter coming in race-record time after Wild Oats XI was stripped of the title in a post-race protest.