Cold snap could affect whether Dunedin's America's Cup parade will go ahead

Dunedin's cold snap hasn't deterred organisers pressing ahead with a public parade to celebrate Team New Zealand's America's Cup triumph.

However, the city council says a final decision on whether the event will proceed will be made at 10am today, two hours before the scheduled start time.

Dunedin is the last parade stop for Team NZ, after earlier celebrations in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Sleet, rain and wind couldn't keep the crowds away in Christchurch on Wednesday and helmsman Peter Burling said the turnout was "unreal" given the conditions.

On the same day, Dunedin's hill suburbs had snow and ice and Otago Polytechnic was closed.