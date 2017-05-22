The clue is in the name: NZ Sevens sent packing by Scotland after being caught with eight players on the field

The All Blacks Sevens had a disastrous end to their sevens campaign in London, fielding an extra player against Scotland in the quarter-finals which cost them a semi-final spot overnight.

The Kiwis blew a 21-0 lead at halftime and with seconds left in the match were leading 21-17.

An assistant referee spotted eight players on the field for the New Zealand team and the Scots were awarded a penalty which led to a try.

To add salt to the wound, New Zealand were thumped by Australia 40-7 in the play-off for fifth place.



Scotland went on to defend their London Sevens rugby title when they overcame home side England 12-7 in the final at Twickenham this morning.

The Scots won their maiden cup trophy in London a year ago, and this was only their second triumph in the sevens world series' 18 seasons.

England playmaker Oliver Lindsay-Hague, who scored three tries in the semi-final win over Canada, was carried off on a cart early, but his teammates responded with a sensational try.

Dan Norton, unable to beat the Scots on the outside, backed off and tried the inside, split four defenders and turned the sweeper inside out before scoring.

Richard de Carpentier had a try disallowed because he put a hand in touch, but England went into halftime 7-0 up.

Scotland restarted better, Hugh Blake picking up loose ball on the England side of a breakdown to even the score.

Then in a surge up the middle of the field, full of support play, Scotland captain Scott Riddell was on hand to finish off, and they held on to give departing coach Calum MacRae and retiring players Mark Robertson and Scott Wight a perfect send-off.

The Scots produced comebacks in every knockout match.

England defeated world series champion South Africa 17-12 with a decisive Norton try in the quarterfinals, en route to its first final in its home event since it won in 2009.