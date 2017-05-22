 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


The clue is in the name: NZ Sevens sent packing by Scotland after being caught with eight players on the field

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

The All Blacks Sevens had a disastrous end to their sevens campaign in London, fielding an extra player against Scotland in the quarter-finals which cost them a semi-final spot overnight.

With NZ on the brink of a semi-final spot at Twickenham, an assistant ref noticed something wasn’t quite right with the number of Kiwi players on the field.

The Kiwis blew a 21-0 lead at halftime and with seconds left in the match were leading 21-17.

An assistant referee spotted eight players on the field for the New Zealand team and the Scots were awarded a penalty which led to a try.

To add salt to the wound, New Zealand were thumped by Australia 40-7 in the play-off for fifth place.

Scotland went on to defend their London Sevens rugby title when they overcame home side England 12-7 in the final at Twickenham this morning.

The Scots won their maiden cup trophy in London a year ago, and this was only their second triumph in the sevens world series' 18 seasons.

England playmaker Oliver Lindsay-Hague, who scored three tries in the semi-final win over Canada, was carried off on a cart early, but his teammates responded with a sensational try.

Dan Norton, unable to beat the Scots on the outside, backed off and tried the inside, split four defenders and turned the sweeper inside out before scoring.

Richard de Carpentier had a try disallowed because he put a hand in touch, but England went into halftime 7-0 up.

Scotland restarted better, Hugh Blake picking up loose ball on the England side of a breakdown to even the score.

Then in a surge up the middle of the field, full of support play, Scotland captain Scott Riddell was on hand to finish off, and they held on to give departing coach Calum MacRae and retiring players Mark Robertson and Scott Wight a perfect send-off.

The Scots produced comebacks in every knockout match.

England defeated world series champion South Africa 17-12 with a decisive Norton try in the quarterfinals, en route to its first final in its home event since it won in 2009.

South Africa clinched the world series last weekend in Paris. England finished second overall, their highest finish in 11 years. Fiji, winner of the previous two world series, were third.

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:52
1
Caitlin Ryan, 25, nabbed a gold medal for her efforts in Portugal.

Kiwi kayak sprinter embraces international debut with gold medal – but how does she know NZ legend Lisa Carrington?

00:34
2
With NZ on the brink of a semi-final spot at Twickenham, an assistant ref noticed something wasn’t quite right with the number of Kiwi players on the field.

The clue is in the name: NZ Sevens sent packing by Scotland after being caught with eight players on the field


00:28
3
Latham scored 104 runs off 111 balls as New Zealand thumped the hosts by 190 runs.

Watch: NZ skipper Tom Latham fires boundaries at will, scoring third ODI century against feeble Ireland


01:09
4
Aso has the most tries in a Super Rugby season by a Hurricanes player, but he believes his success comes from fellow midfielder Ngani Laumape.

Watch: 'You've gotta have a second five who looks like the Hulk!' - Vince Aso shares secret to try-scoring

00:36
5
The Mumbai Indians won their third IPL title by one run against Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant team.

What a finish! Watch Mumbai Indians clinch IPL title with stunning last-ball finish


00:59
The PM says he TPP "has taken on a bit more relevance as a strategic agreement at a time when the US has pulled back".

TPP has more 'relevance as a strategic agreement' with US out and unpredictable North Korea – Bill English

"We want to get on with the job of working with like minded countries to achieve our trade objectives."

00:31
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ