Clinical Australia pummel Black Ferns to secure Sydney Sevens title

Australia have broken a run of five losses to New Zealand, powering to a 31-0 victory in the final of the Sydney Sevens.

Australia defeated NZ 31-0 to take out the tournament in Sydney.
Source: SKY

Remarkably, for the first time in women's World Series history, Australia did not concede a point across six games to back up their dominant round one victory in Dubai last December.

Shannon Parry opened the scoring after Australia had forced a turnover just five metres out from the New Zealand line.

The hosts then held firm in defence and rammed home the advantage on halftime when Charlotte Caslick darted from the ruck for her eighth try of the tournament.

Ellia Green then sprinted clear for Australia's third try to start the second half, finishing an Emilee Cherry break, before Evania Pelite crossed to make it 24-0 with three minutes to play.

More smothering defence set up Australia's final try with Emma Sykes crossing under the black dot to cap a brutally dominant display.

After beating their Trans Tasman rivals to claim gold at the 2016 Olympics, Australia lost five straight games against New Zealand before today's rout.

It is a massive boost ahead of the side's next competitive outing at April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

