 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Cleveland Indians to remove 'racist' Chief Wahoo logo from MLB uniforms

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians are dropping the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms next year after decades of protests and complaints that the grinning, red-faced caricature used in one version or another since 1947 is racist.

FILE - This June 26, 2015, file photo, shows the Cleveland Indians logo on a jersey during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore. Indians are taking the divisive Chief Wahoo logo off their uniforms and caps, starting in 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Cleveland Indians' 'Chief Wahoo' logo on a jersey during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore.

Source: Associated Press

The move, announced today, came after protracted discussions between team owner Paul Dolan and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The cartoonish image of a big-toothed American Indian with a scarlet face and a single feather in his headdress will come off the team's sleeves and caps starting with the 2019 season, when Cleveland will host the All-Star Game.

"Major League Baseball is committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game," Manfred said in a statement. He said the logo "is no longer appropriate for on-field use."

The decision is unlikely to quell complaints from Native American organizations and others who see the symbol — and the team's very name — as insensitive. The Indians will continue to wear the Wahoo logo in 2018, and even after it is gone from the uniform, the club will sell merchandise featuring the mascot in the Cleveland area.

FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Philip Yenyo, left, executive director of the American Indians Movement for Ohio, talks with a Cleveland Indians fan before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, in Cleveland. A Toronto court will hear arguments Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, on an attempt to bar the Cleveland Indians from using their team name and "Chief Wahoo" logo in Ontario. The long-standing logo, which appears on some team caps and jerseys, depicts a grinning, red-faced cartoon with a feather headband. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

Philip Yenyo, left, executive director of the American Indians Movement for Ohio, talks with a Cleveland Indians fan before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, in Cleveland.

Source: Associated Press

"I'm elated," Philip Yenyo, executive director of the American Indian Movement of Ohio, said of the decision to remove Wahoo from uniforms. "But at the same time, I think it should be this year. I don't understand why they're drawing this out. It doesn't make any sense to me, unless they want to continue to make what's basically blood money."

He added: "Just make the leap already."

Yenyo and others have demanded that the team go further and drop "Indians" as its name: "If they don't get rid of the name, then you're still going to have fans going down there wearing headdresses and painted in redface."

Amid the intensifying debate, the club has slowly moved away from the logo in recent years. The Indians replaced it with a "C'' as their primary logo and removed signs depicting Chief Wahoo from Progressive Field, the team's ballpark.

There was no immediate reaction from Indians players.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The new midfield combo fired on all cylinders as Toulon romped to a 36-12 win over Bordeaux.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu's cheeky pop-pass sets ex-NRL star Semi Radradra off to the races

00:14
2
Tiger Woods reacts after missing a putt on the 13th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Tiger Woods in disbelief as 'fan' screams support midway through putting for birdie

00:37
3
After another gritty performance against the 76ers, George only had praise for the Big Kiwi.

Watch: 'He's a strong dude!' OKC's Paul George running out of compliments for 'different' teammate Steven Adams

00:30
4
He’s finding his feet in France but TKB's still causing havoc around the ruck.

Watch: Tawera Kerr-Barlow's clever pick-and-go run leads to first try for new French club La Rochelle

02:07
5
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

It's one of the final pieces of Labour's 100 day plan.

Jacinda Ardern wanting child poverty bill to 'last beyond' current government as details due for release today

However Bill English is questioning the PM's intentions of a "serious bipartisan effort" on the Child Poverty Reduction Bill.

01:10
John Healy says people drastically underestimate the risks of leaving kids or pets in their car.

Leaving children, pets in hot cars can cause brain damage and leaving windows down a bit doesn't help, AA warns

The warning comes after a Hamilton grandfather last week allegedly left two preschoolers in a hot car while he went to get takeaways.

Traffic on Auckland North Western Motorway after crash.

Long delays expected after crash blocks city-bound lanes on Auckland's North Western Motorway

The accident occurred at around 8:30am in a city-bound lane before the Lincoln Rd off ramp.

Finalists for the 2018 New Zealander of the Year Awards revealed

Chief judge of the awards Cameron Bennett said all three nominees have put ideas into action.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 