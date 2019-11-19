'A class young man' - Auckland Tuatara pay tribute to late player Ryan Costello

The Auckland Tuatara baseball team have addressed media after the tragic death of third baseman Ryan Costello, 23, who died on Monday morning.

A promising young player, Costello had arrived in Auckland from the Minnesota Twins last week, the Tuatara saying he died of natural causes.

Fronting media this afternoon, Tuatara manager Steve Mintz, chief executive Regan Wood and chairman Noel Davies spoke about Costello's death.

"Everyone is totally devastated at the death of Ryan, and we struggle to come to terms with what happened," Davies said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, the players and the coaching staff.

"We've been overwhelmed with support from the baseball community, both locally and internationally, the sporting community as a whole, and baseball supporters across the world."

With the Tuatara scheduled to begin their Australian Baseball League season against the Perth Heat on Thursday, Davies and Mintz added that the matches will go ahead as a tribute to Costello.

"The overwhelming view was that we continue. We will be doing things to recognise this loss and recognise Ryan," Davies continued.

"We will be putting his initials on the shirts for the rest of the season."

Mintz said: "Talking to the players, they felt confident - especially this morning when we talked to them again".

"Moving forward, we'll be short-handed and different things like that, but they just felt they [should] continue on, so that's what they'll try and do."

Wood also shared a touching anecdote about Costello's character, saying Costello was willing to help out with whatever he was asked to do in his short time with the club.

"I said 'Ryan, I may need you to put on the mascot suit and go to a school'," Wood began.

"'No problem, what else can I do? [Costello responded]"

"He was one of those 'what can I do [people]. What can I do to make it easier for you?"

"It was a short space of time, but he made an impact. He was a class young man. Absolutely.