Clareburt eighth in 200m medley Olympic final

Kiwi swimmer Lewis Clareburt has finished eighth in the men's 200m individual medley final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lewis Clareburt qualified for the 200-metre individual medley final at Tokyo 2020. Source: Associated Press

It was Clareburt's second final of this year's Olympics after reaching the top eight of the men's 400m individual medley on Sunday.

Despite a strong start, the 22-year-old was unable to keep up with the leaders in the back half of the race, finishing in eighth place in 1:57.70.