Clareburt eighth in 200m medley Olympic final

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi swimmer Lewis Clareburt has finished eighth in the men's 200m individual medley final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lewis Clareburt qualified for the 200-metre individual medley final at Tokyo 2020. Source: Associated Press

It was Clareburt's second final of this year's Olympics after reaching the top eight of the men's 400m individual medley on Sunday.

Despite a strong start, the 22-year-old was unable to keep up with the leaders in the back half of the race, finishing in eighth place in 1:57.70.

Chinese swimmer Shun Wang won the race in 1:55:00, with British swimmer Duncan Scott taking silver, and Jeremy Desplanches, of Switzerland, winning bronze.

