Clareburt breaks another NZ record to advance to 200IM semis

Kiwi swimmer Lewis Clareburt has broken his own national 200-metre individual medley record to qualify for the Olympic semi-finals.

Lewis Clareburt broke a national record in the heats of the 400-metre individual medley at Tokyo 2020. Source: Photosport

The Wellingtonian shook off the disappointment of his seventh-place finish in the 400-metre individual medley earlier in the week, racing superbly this evening to qualify third fastest in the shorter medley distance.

Clareburt was competing in the fastest heat of the night, led by American Michael Andrew, who clocked a rapid time of 1:56.40. Swiss Jeremy Desplanches followed before Clareburt touched in 0.87 seconds behind in 1:57.27.

The swim was 0.32 seconds off his national record, set earlier this year.

The 22-year-old will compete in the semi-finals tomorrow afternoon, with a spot in Friday's final up for grabs.