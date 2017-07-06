Christchurch looking forward to welcoming Team NZ home 'South Island style'

Christchurch has confirmed it will host its own America's Cup victory parade, while Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton says the Auld Mug is also going to Dunedin.

Dalton told the crowd at Thursday's parade in Auckland he was looking forward to taking the trophy around the provinces and "heartland" New Zealand.

"We look forward to taking the Cup to Wellington on Tuesday. Christchurch is in planning for Wednesday and Dunedin on Thursday," he said.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel confirmed a parade would be held there at noon on July 12.

"I wrote the team a letter congratulating them on the win. I said we would love to host them in the city to welcome them home in South Island style," she said.

"I am just so delighted that they have said yes to our offer."

The exact details of the parade were still being worked out, she said.

"It's perfect that the parade coincides with the school holidays and we really hope that people will come out in force to join in the celebrations."