Christchurch Boys' High School rowers break world record to raise money for cancer

Six days, 2000 kilometres and 300,000 strokes later, the Christchurch Boys' High School rowing team has broken a Concept 2 world record for the longest team erg rowed by boys aged 19 and under.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The previous record was 96 hours, around four days.

It’s a massive achievement for the squad, but especially for Edward Lopas – a crew member who only months ago finished his cancer treatment and is already back training in preparation for March's Maadi Cup, the national high school champs.