Christchurch athletes ready for world class facility after seven-year wait

Christchurch's top athletes will soon be able to compete at an international standard facility as the multipurpose Nga Puna Wai sporting complex takes shape, seven years after QE2 was destroyed in the 2011 quake.

Commonwealth Games middle distance runner Angie Petty says she's relieved she won't have to make the trips to Timaru anymore, just to compete on an all-weather track.

"To think we don't have to drive all the way to Timaru anymore, and we don't have to fly to get to a track."

Middle distance runner Mitchell Small is feeling the same relief after travelling as far as Auckland to just compete against the best.

"So actually all of the last summer I was every weekend up in Auckland racing, not only to get better facilities but also better competition and race a few of the top guys in NZ."

The hockey turfs have also been laid, with hope club finals may be played on them in August.

With Christchurch set to host the National Track and Field Athletics Championship from 2019, the facility will likely host Tom Walsh in the shot put area.