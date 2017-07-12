Chris Froome holds Yellow Jersey after Tour de France 10th stage

Marcel Kittel has no serious challenger for the King of the Sprint title at this year's Tour de France.

The German sprinter won the 10th stage with remarkable ease overnight, while Chris Froome stayed safely in the main pack to retain the race leader's yellow jersey.

Kittel perfectly timed his effort in the final straight to post his fourth stage win since the start of the race, crossing the line ahead of fellow German John Degenkolb.

The stage took the peloton on a flat, 178-kilometer (111-mile) run from Perigueux to Bergerac in southwestern France.