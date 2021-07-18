TODAY |

Child skateboarding phenom smashes historic Tony Hawk record in front of legend

Source:  1 NEWS

A 12-year-old skateboarding phenom has stunned the world, pulling off a trick not even the legendary Tony Hawk could manage, landing the first 1080 in a vert competition - in front of Hawk himself.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Brazilian Gui Khury landed the first 1080 in vert competition, winning X Games gold. Source: SKY

Brazilian Gui Khury made history by landing the trick during his final run at the X-Games in California today, 22 years after Hawk made history by landing the first 900.

The timing could not have been better.

Hawk, 52, was competing in the X-Games for the first time since 2003, and wrapped Khury in a warm embrace as the youngster broke down in tears after landing the trick.

Khury also became the youngest ever X-Games gold medallist in the event's 27-year history.

Other Sport
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:51
Kiwi athletes frustrated with NZ Olympic Committee over selection criteria
2
Ugandan athlete disappears in Japan to 'start new life'
3
Child skateboarding phenom smashes historic Tony Hawk record in front of legend
4
Two athletes test positive for Covid-19 in Olympic village
5
Warriors ravaged by injury in loss to Panthers
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Major League Baseball game suspended after four shot outside stadium

IOC reviewing transgender guidelines in light of Hubbard selection

Czech team member tests positive for Covid-19 upon arrival to Tokyo

All eyes on skateboarding as Olympic debut nears