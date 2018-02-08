 

Cherry on top for Team New Zealand with Supreme Halberg victory

The Team New Zealand sailing crew have picked up their first Supreme Halberg award since 1995 at the Auckland awards.

The Kiwi sailors took home the night's top prize, and the Team of the Year award.
In what serves as the cherry on top for a team that beat Oracle Team USA 7-1 to win June's America's Cup, Team New Zealand ousted canoeist Lisa Carrington, shot putter Tom Walsh and para-swimmer Sophie Pascoe for the gong.

They had earlier won team of the year.

Carrington had earlier won sportswoman of the year, Walsh the sportsman of the year and Pascoe the disabled sportsperson of the year.

Last year's Supreme Halberg winner, the 28-year-old Carrington had an excellent campaign on the water, winning four World Kayaking Championships medals.

Pascoe set six swimming world records across 2017, while Walsh won gold in the shot put at last year's World Athletics Championships in London.

Elsewhere, Carrington's mentor Gordon Walker won coach of the year, while All Blacks boss Steve Hansen was awarded with the Sport New Zealand Leadership Award and Rob Waddell entered the Kiwi sports hall of fame.

Waddell, a former rower, was the New Zealand team's chef de mission at the 2016 Rio Olympics, in which they won four gold medals and 18 in total.

Ellesse Andrews, who broke a world record at the junior track cycling world championships in August, was handed the emerging talent award.

"It's fantastic to be able to recognise another outstanding year of sport," Halberg Disability Sport Foundation chief Shelley McMeeken said.

