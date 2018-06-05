'It changes the game overnight' - Kiwi baseball team confirmed for professional Aussie league

The long awaited breakthrough for Baseball New Zealand has been confirmed with the Australian Baseball League announcing a Kiwi team will play in the competition next season.

The New Zealand franchise will be part of the Northeast Division alongside Brisbane, Canberra, and Sydney.

A Korean team has been added to the Southwest Division alongside Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth.

Baseball NZ chief executive says the announcement is huge for the sport.

"It means everything – it changes the game overnight for young kids who have seen baseball on TV to now be able to see it at a very high level up close.

"They can dream a bigger dream."