'It changes the game overnight' - Kiwi baseball team confirmed for professional Aussie league

The long awaited breakthrough for Baseball New Zealand has been confirmed with the Australian Baseball League announcing a Kiwi team will play in the competition next season.
The New Zealand franchise will be part of the Northeast Division alongside Brisbane, Canberra, and Sydney.
A Korean team has been added to the Southwest Division alongside Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth.
Baseball NZ chief executive says the announcement is huge for the sport.
"It means everything – it changes the game overnight for young kids who have seen baseball on TV to now be able to see it at a very high level up close.
"They can dream a bigger dream."
The Kiwi team will play at a purpose-built ball park at North Harbour Stadium.
