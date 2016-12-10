 

'This is a chance to show his stuff' - Junior Fa's Auckland fight given extra meaning after WBO put up vacant belt

Up-and-coming Kiwi heavyweight Junior Fa has had the stakes in his upcoming Auckland fight raised after the WBO announced they would put a regional belt on the line for his bout.

Undercard Junior Fa, in black v Pablo Magrini before in blue before the WBO World Heavyweight Title fight Joseph Parker v Andy Ruiz Jr at Vector Arena Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 10 December 2016. © Copyright Photo: Fiona Goodall / www.photosport.nz

Undercard Junior Fa, in black v Pablo Magrini before in blue before the WBO World Heavyweight Title fight Joseph Parker v Andy Ruiz Jr.

Source: Photosport

Fa could claim the vacant Oriental title should he came away with a victory on Friday night when he squares off with Mexican heavyweight Luis Pascual.

The 28-year-old enters the bout with two fights under his belt in the past eight months - a first round knockout over Fred Latham and a majority decision win over Craig Lewis.

The wins moved his career record to 14-0 in contrast to Pascual's which stands at 13-1.

Former Kiwi heavyweight Shane Cameron told Stuff a win could be Fa's first step in moving out of the shadow of former amateur rival Joseph Parker.

"Joseph Parker has taken all the limelight, albeit deservedly as he has done so well," he said.

"So this is a very important fight for Junior in a lot of aspects. There's a title on the line and it's also a chance for him to get the New Zealand public in behind him.

"For Junior this is a chance to show his stuff."

Fa headlines a five-fight event at the Auckland Indian Centre which starts at 7pm on Friday.

