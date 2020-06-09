Champion harness racing driver set for miraculous return after heart stopped mid-race six months ago

One of New Zealand's most successful harness race drivers shocked the country when he collapsed during a race six months ago but he’s aiming for a miraculous return this Friday.

Ricky May, known as Wee Man in the harness racing world, fell from the sulky after his heart stopped during a race back in January.

Fellow driver Ellie Barron, whose also a qualified physiotherapist, saw what happened to May and immediately sprung into action.

“I saw the predicament Ricky was in and jumped the fence,” Barron told 1 NEWS.

“He was lying down when I got there and non-responsive with no heartbeat.”

Barron performed CPR on the champion driver before he was taken to hospital and eventually brought back to life.

“Eight minutes [without a heartbeat], the doctor told me in Dunedin Hospital,” May said.

“That was pretty hard to believe. I can’t remember anything.”

Six months later, May is getting back in the thick of it, having his first public workouts as a driver in Ashburton today as he targets the Addington races on Friday.

“I thought I’d never drive again,” he said.

“But the more I thought about it, I thought, ‘Well, I just can’t go out this way.'”

And even with 2949 wins to date, he's still eyeing up another career milestone.