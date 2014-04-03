'It certainly increases the risk' - New study reveals NRL players affected by concussion years after playing

Former NRL players who experienced multiple concussions during their careers perform 40 to 50 per cent worse on cognitive testing compared with men who have never had a concussion.



Liam Fulton of the Tigers leaves the field with concussion. Source: Photosport

The study of 25 former players was published in the journal Brain Injury last week and reported by The Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday.



"We cannot discount the fact that a history of not just concussion, but head trauma may have effects years later," lead researcher Dr Alan Pearce said.



"It certainly increases the risk of impairment later in life and we need to increase awareness about this issue."



The study found that the former players' reaction times were 15 per cent slower, while they were more than 70 per cent worse at maintaining attention.



In the US, concussion has become a heated issue in recent years, with NFL players reaching a billion-dollar settlement in a class action against the league.

