Cell phone smashing charges against UFC star Conor McGregor dropped

Associated Press
Prosecutors have dropped charges against star fighter Conor McGregor after he allegedly smashed a fan's phone outside a Miami hotel.

The State Attorney's Office said the victim has stopped cooperating with investigators and has recanted his story.

The Miami Herald reports the fan, Ahmed Abdirzak, dropped his civil lawsuit with McGregor after reaching a settlement.

The 30-year-old fighter was arrested in March. According to a lawsuit, Abdirzak and other fans were taking video of McGregor outside a hotel when the fighter allegedly punched the phone out of Abdirzak's hand, repeatedly stomped on it and walked off with it in his pocket.

McGregor is a former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship title holder who famously lost to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2017. He has since retired.

    The Irish fighter had been charged with strong-armed robbery and a misdemeanour after a run-in with a fan. Source: Breakfast
