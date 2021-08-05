Carrington's third gold leaves her teary nan 'lost for words'

As friends and family watched on at the Ōhope Chartered Club, Lisa Carrington's nan Doreen broke away from the crowd and moved closer to the big screen to watch her granddaughter make history.

After all, it's not every day your granddaughter becomes the most-decorated Olympian in New Zealand history.

Doreen told 1 NEWS after the K1 500m final in Tokyo she didn't get closer to the screen for a better view.

"I just wanted to touch her," Doreen said through tears.

"I'm just so proud of her and she's just amazing and you got lost for words.

"I'm overwhelmed, I'm lost for words."

Doreen, along with Carrington's parents Pat and Glynis, were all at the bar and bistro in Ōhope to watch the race where Carrington won her third gold of the Tokyo Games so far.

One person who wasn't present though was Carrington's late granddad Maurice, who Doreen said would've loved the moment.

"I kind of feel sad as well as happy," Doreen said.

"Her grandfather would've been proud of her."

Doreen Carrington and Lisa Carrington. Source: 1 NEWS

Carrington has now won five gold medals as well as a Rio bronze since making her Olympic debut in London in 2012.

Half of that haul has come from Tokyo alone with titles in the K1 200m, the K2 500m alongside Caitlin Regal, and now the K1 500m.

Her latest triumph saw her surpass fellow canoe sprinting great Ian Ferguson for most Olympic medals won by a Kiwi - a benchmark she said isn't getting to her.

"Crazy. There's a lot of talk, people saying, 'You could do this, you could do that,' but for me, it was just making sure I just did what I could do, not focusing too much on the what ifs," she said.

"It's taken me five years to have that courage to get back out there and do something that is really scary and hurts a lot.

"I hate it, but I love it."