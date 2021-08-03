Carrington wins third-straight K1 200m Olympic gold

Lisa Carrington has won gold in the women's K1 200m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Carrington was the back-to-back defending Olympic champion after winning gold in both the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Games.

The champion got off to a strong start, fending off challenges from Spain's Teresa Portela and Denmark's Emma Jorgensen.

As the quick race developed, Carrington's boat pushed further ahead of the field as she made her way to the finish line.

Lisa Carrington at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

Carrington eventually crossed the line in 38.120 - breaking the Olympic record she had set earlier today in the semi-finals - with Portela taking silver 0.76 seconds back and Jorgensen third.

The 32-year-old will be back in action chasing a second Olympic medal later this afternoon when she teams up with Caitlin Regal in the K2 500m final at 3:46pm NZT.

After that final, Carrington will turn her attention to the K1 500m event which has its final on Thursday before finishing her historic campaign with the K4 500m alongside Regal, Teneale Hatton and Alicia Hoskin, which finishes on Saturday.