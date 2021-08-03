TODAY |

Carrington wins second Tokyo gold with win in K2 500m

Source:  1 NEWS

Lisa Carrington has won her second Tokyo Olympics gold medal today with the Kiwi canoe sprinter and Caitlin Regal taking out the women's K2 500m final this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi canoe sprinter and Caitlin Regal surged to the line barely an hour after Carrington defended her K1 200m title. Source: TVNZ

Carrington and Regal got out to a strong start in the final, pushing their boat's ahead of the field to carve out a 0.69 second lead over second-placed Poland at the 250m mark.

The Kiwi pair kept their unrelenting pace up over the next 250m despite it being Carrington's fourth race of the day. They pushed through to break the Olympic record they set in the semi-finals with a 1:35.785 effort.

Read more:
Carrington wins third-straight K1 200m Olympic gold

Poland's Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska finished second 0.96 seconds back while Hungary's Danuta Kozak and Dora Bodonyi took third.

It comes barely an hour after Carrington defended her Olympic title in K1 200m, with the 32-year-old having to also attend her medal ceremony for that triumph before jumping back in the boat with Regal.

Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal in action at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

Fellow Kiwis Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton, who will join Carrington and Regal for the K4 500m later this week, finished sixth in the B Final.

"It's so awesome," Hoskin said after watching the A Final.

Read more:
Carrington gets gold medal in between Olympic finals

"We've seen how hard they've been working in training and we knew what they were capable of."

Hatton added they're excited for what's to come.

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Carrington wins third-straight K1 200m Olympic gold
2
Wellington dropped from All Blacks' 2021 Test calendar
3
Carrington, Regal win K2 500m semi with record-breaking time
4
Lisa Carrington's first big medal day starts with K1 200m semi win
5
Emma Twigg's wife 'burst into tears' after Tokyo triumph
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Carrington wins third-straight K1 200m Olympic gold

Carrington, Regal win K2 500m semi with record-breaking time

Willis reaches semis of men's 1500m in fifth Olympics

Lisa Carrington's first big medal day starts with K1 200m semi win