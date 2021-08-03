Carrington wins second Tokyo gold with win in K2 500m

Lisa Carrington has won her second Tokyo Olympics gold medal today with the Kiwi canoe sprinter and Caitlin Regal taking out the women's K2 500m final this afternoon.

Carrington and Regal got out to a strong start in the final, pushing their boat's ahead of the field to carve out a 0.69 second lead over second-placed Poland at the 250m mark.

The Kiwi pair kept their unrelenting pace up over the next 250m despite it being Carrington's fourth race of the day. They pushed through to break the Olympic record they set in the semi-finals with a 1:35.785 effort.

Poland's Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska finished second 0.96 seconds back while Hungary's Danuta Kozak and Dora Bodonyi took third.

It comes barely an hour after Carrington defended her Olympic title in K1 200m, with the 32-year-old having to also attend her medal ceremony for that triumph before jumping back in the boat with Regal.

Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal in action at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

Fellow Kiwis Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton, who will join Carrington and Regal for the K4 500m later this week, finished sixth in the B Final.

"It's so awesome," Hoskin said after watching the A Final.

"We've seen how hard they've been working in training and we knew what they were capable of."