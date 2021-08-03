Carrington, Regal win K2 500m semi with record-breaking time

Lisa Carrington's quest for two medals today continues to go to plan with the Kiwi canoe sprinter and Caitlin Regal dominating their K2 500m semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics this afternoon.

Carrington and Regal got off to a flying start to sit half a boat ahead of the rest of the field.

At the 250m mark they held a 0.45 second lead over Australia and cruised home to first place in the semi to book their spot in the final with an Olympic Best time of 1:36.724 - 0.385 seconds ahead of the Australians.

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal, Canoe sprint heats Source: Photosport

It comes after Carrington qualified for the final of the K1 200m final just an hour ago with an Olympic Best time too.

Fellow Kiwis Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton also contested the K2 500m in the other semi-final but finished last in their race and were eliminated.