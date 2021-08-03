TODAY |

Carrington, Regal win K2 500m semi with record-breaking time

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

Lisa Carrington's quest for two medals today continues to go to plan with the Kiwi canoe sprinter and Caitlin Regal dominating their K2 500m semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics this afternoon.

It comes after Carrington qualified for the final of the K1 Final just an hour ago with an Olympic Best time. Source: TVNZ

Carrington and Regal got off to a flying start to sit half a boat ahead of the rest of the field.

At the 250m mark they held a 0.45 second lead over Australia and cruised home to first place in the semi to book their spot in the final with an Olympic Best time of 1:36.724 - 0.385 seconds ahead of the Australians.

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal, Canoe sprint heats Source: Photosport

Fellow Kiwis Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton also contested the K2 500m in the other semi-final but finished last in their race and were eliminated.

Carrington now has an hour to recover before she races the K1 200m final at 2:37pm NZT before the K2 500m final takes place an hour later at 3:46pm NZT.

