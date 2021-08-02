Carrington off to perfect start in quest for four golds

New Zealand's canoe sprint team has gotten off to a mixed start at the Tokyo Olympics with one of their two entries in the women's K2 500m qualifying for the semi-finals.

Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton were the first Kiwi entry, competing in heat two with Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal racing in heat four.

Only the top two boats from each heat earned an automatic spot in the semi-finals with all other competitors sent to this evening's quarter-finals.

Hoskin and Hatton fell behind early in their heat and struggled to make up the ground, eventually finishing fourth in their race with a time of 1:49.832 - five seconds behind winners Poland.

France earned the other semi-final spot by finishing second.

Carrington and Regal then followed up with a strong start in their heat.

Lisa Carrington competes at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

The Kiwi pair led at the 250m mark over Germany by 1.07s before closing it out in style with a time of 1:43.836 - 1.05 seconds ahead of the Germans.

The win means Carrington reduces her time in the water as she looks to claim four Olympic medals in Tokyo.

Hoskin and Hatton will return for the quarter-finals at 4:05pm NZT this afternoon.

It comes after Carrington opened the day with a dominating heat win the K1 200m.