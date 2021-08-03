Carrington gets gold medal in between Olympic finals

Lisa Carrington has been presented a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics less than hour before she will get back in the boat and attempt to win another.

Carrington defended her title in the K1 200m earlier this afternoon with an Olympic record time, but still has the K2 500m final with Caitlin Regal to race later this afternoon.

In between the finals, Carrington attended the medal ceremony for her golden performance in the blazing Tokyo sun, instead of keeping cool for her next race.

Lisa Carrington at the medal ceremony for the K1 200m at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

In a nice moment, Carrington was presented her medal by fellow Kiwi and former BMX Olympian Sarah Walker, who is at the Games as an IOC representative.