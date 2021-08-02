TODAY |

Carrington flies into K1 200m semis with Olympic heat win

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi canoe sprinter Lisa Carrington has opened her Olympic defence in style with a comfortable win in her women's K1 200m heat in Tokyo this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Carrington is looking to become a three-time Olympic champion in the K1 200m, having previously won gold in London and Rio. Source: TVNZ

After a quick start got her half a boat-length ahead, Carrington won her heat with a time of 40.715 - 0.8 seconds ahead of ROC's Svetlana Chernigovskaya.

Carrington is looking to become a three-time Olympic champion in the K1 200m having previously won gold in London and Rio.

Lisa Carrington at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

It kicks off a busy campaign for the 32-year-old who is also chasing medals in the K1 500m, K2 500m and K4 500m.

In winning her heat, Carrington has lightened her load slightly as the top two of each K1 200m heat advance straight to the semi-finals, skipping this evening's quarter-finals action.

Carrington will still be back on the water this afternoon though when she teams up with Caitlin Regal in the K2 500m heats.

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Carrington flies into K1 200m semis with Olympic heat win
2
Emma Twigg's wife 'burst into tears' after Tokyo triumph
3
Screams and tears of delight as high jumpers share gold
4
Italian sprinter becomes new 100m Olympic champion
5
Black Ferns Sevens perform emotional haka after medal ceremony
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Italian sprinter becomes new 100m Olympic champion

NZ at Tokyo 2020: Burling and Tuke close in on gold

NZ on track for record medal haul at Tokyo Olympics

Hamish Kerr soars to top 10 finish in Olympic high jump