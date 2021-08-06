Carrington eyes fourth gold as K4 crew advances into final

Lisa Carrington is one step away from a historic fourth gold medal, after she and her Kiwi crew advanced to the final of the K4 500m in Tokyo this afternoon.

Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Caitlin Regal and Teneale Hatton of New Zealand compete in the women's kayak four 500m heat during the 2020 Summer Olympics. Source: Associated Press

Carrington, along with teammates Caitlin Regal, Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton, finished second in their semifinal and looked fresh having had a day to recover since their heat.

The Kiwis flew off the line and were half a boat length ahead at the 250m mark. Poland challenged well and edged New Zealand at the line.

However, the crew easily advanced to the final as one of the four boats from their semifinal. The final is scheduled for 3.19pm this afternoon.

Their main competition is likely to come from defending champions Hungary, who feature a strong crew including five-time gold medallist Danuta Kozak and K1 500m silver medallist Tamara Csipes.

In the first semifinal, they narrowly crossed the line ahead of Belarus and Germany having come back in the second half of the race.

The Hungarians beat the Kiwis to the line in yesterday's heat, but the New Zealand crew will empty the tank to try and take them down in the final.