Carrington blitzes K1 500m heat to seal semifinal berth

Lisa Carrington has shown no signs of fatigue, racing through her K1 500m heat to book her place in tomorrow's Olympic semifinal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was yet another display of dominance from the kayaking superstar, as she blitzed the field right from the start. There was no point in the race where Carrington was behind. She crossed the halfway mark in 51.48 seconds, the fastest time from the heats. Despite easing off near the end, she still comfortably won in a time of 1:48.463, nearly a second-and-a-half in front of the second paddler.

It was the third fastest time of the heats and sent a message to her rivals she has plenty more left in the tank as she chases yet another gold medal, to add to the two she won yesterday.

Lisa Carrington competes at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

Caitlin Regal, who won gold alongside Carrington in the K2 500m yesterday, is also through to the semifinals of the K1 500m having finished third in her heat earlier in the afternoon.

Regal got off to a blistering start, leading at the 250m mark in a time of 52.37 seconds, before conserving some energy in the second half to finish in 1:50:297.

The semifinals and final take place tomorrow afternoon.