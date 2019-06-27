'Carnage in the field' - volunteer at Oceania Athletics champs taken out by remote control buggy

The field during a track and field meet can be a dangerous place with any number of objects flying around including javelins, shot puts and - would you believe it - remote control cars.

Just ask the poor volunteer at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Townsville after he was taken out at speed by the retrieval unit for the throwing events.

Video from the live stream of the event shows the man standing next to a fellow volunteer when the buggy comes speeding into view and crashes into his legs, causing him to topple over.

He wasn’t getting much sympathy from the commentators either.