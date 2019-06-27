TODAY |

'Carnage in the field' - volunteer at Oceania Athletics champs taken out by remote control buggy

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

The field during a track and field meet can be a dangerous place with any number of objects flying around including javelins, shot puts and - would you believe it - remote control cars.

Just ask the poor volunteer at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Townsville after he was taken out at speed by the retrieval unit for the throwing events.

Video from the live stream of the event shows the man standing next to a fellow volunteer when the buggy comes speeding into view and crashes into his legs, causing him to topple over.

He wasn’t getting much sympathy from the commentators either.

“Some carnage in the field, first highlight of the day," were among the quips.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There was a technology bungle in Townsville and unfortunately for one volunteer it was caught on camera.
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Marius van der Pol was unveiled in the 10-man grinding crew despite having no sailing experience.
Ex-NZ Army soldier completes remarkable transition to become grinder with Team NZ
2
Tua said former foe Cameron visited him during his eight days of getting his traditional Samoan tattoo.
'It's the only world title that matters' - David Tua on receiving Samoan tatau, friendship with Shane Cameron
3
Parker's trainer Kevin Barry has been trying to harness Parker's aggressive side for his bout with fellow Samoan Alex Leapai this Sunday in Rhode Island.
No more Mr Nice Guy: Joseph Parker eager to become world champion again, looking to put on a show against Alex Leapai
4
A months-old video of Megan Rapinoe has emerged, and the US President isn’t happy.
'We're not going to the f****** White House' - US football star ignites war of words with Donald Trump
5
Hurricanes Vaea Fifita runs in a try with Jaguares' Ramiro Moyano during the Hurricanes vs Jaguares Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 17th of May 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Hurricanes make one forced change to starting side for Crusaders semifinal
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:49
Parker's trainer Kevin Barry has been trying to harness Parker's aggressive side for his bout with fellow Samoan Alex Leapai this Sunday in Rhode Island.

No more Mr Nice Guy: Joseph Parker eager to become world champion again, looking to put on a show against Alex Leapai
00:33
Osei-Nketia, 18, took out the men’s 100m final and minutes later Hobbs claimed the women's final in 11.56 seconds.

Kiwi sprinters Eddie Osei-Nketia, Zoe Hobbs take out 100m finals at Oceania Athletics Championships
00:15
The 18-year-old won the 100m final at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Townsville with a time of 10.34.

Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia wins 100m final at the Oceania Athletics Championships
00:15
The New Zealand sprinter qualified fastest for tonight’s 100m final at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Townsville.

New Zealand sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia qualifies fastest for Oceania 100m final with blistering time of 10.43