Cards, Playstation and a nap: Joseph Parker's pre-fight routine revealed

A relaxed Joseph Parker has spoken about his pre-fight routine, less than 24 hours ahead of his return to the ring, taking on Dillian Whyte at London's O2 Arena tomorrow morning.

Catching up with 1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid, the Kiwi fighter spoke candidly about his final preparations for a given bout, seemingly unfazed by the significance of his next fight, having lost both his unbeaten record and WBO heavyweight title to Anthony Joshua earlier this year.

"The most important thing, is to rest well," he said.

"Do my prayers, relaxing time with friends and family. I want to play games, sing some songs. Play some cards, Playstation.

"When I wake up tomorrow, its time for action."

Parker elaborated on his desire to rest well before a fight, revealing that his pre-fight routine to face Joshua - the biggest fight of his career - involved a nap.

"It's the most important part before a fight."

"Even for this fight tomorrow, I'll have a nap.

"That's the time to shut down, relax. When you wake up, its the time to get to the stadium. Put on your dancing shoes, put on those hurting gloves - time to rip into someone."

Having weighed in at just over 110kg, a leaner, meaner Parker was brimming with confidence for tomorrow morning's showdown.

"Physically, I'm feeling great, I'm looking great."