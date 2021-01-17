Capsize! Dean Barker's American Magic suffer horror crash after going airborne chasing first Prada Cup win

Dean Barker’s American Magic have suffered a horror crash in the second race of Prada Cup today.

Hunting their first win of the Prada Cup series, Barker’s American Magic held the lead going into the fifth gate however their string of misfortune continued with their AC75 ending up on it’s side following a daring turn.

Turning quickly into the gate, American Magic came under a sudden gust sending the boat airborne and ultimately tipping the vessel onto it’s side.

Luna Rossa would not have to finish the race with officials retiring the race as Dean Barker’s crew clung to their up turned vessel.

The New York Yacht Club twitter account have posted a tweet confirming that all the crew were safe.

The current situation as described by TVNZ sailing commentator Jessie Tuke is that the American Magic AC75 is taking on water.

“It’s absolutely incredible scenes, it’s all on out here,” Tuke said.

“American Magic are going under. They’ve just put the floatation buoys on the boat to try and stop it.”

It has also been reported that Team New Zealand are out on the water assisting with the effort to keep the vessel afloat.