Canterbury stables ready to see return of harness racing

Source:  1 NEWS

Harness racing's resumption is now just days away, only the second sport in New Zealand to be back in action at Alert Level 2.

Harness racing will the second sport in New Zealand to resume at Alert Level 2. Source: 1 NEWS

Nathan Purdon's West Melton Stable are preparing 15 of their 35 horses for back-to-back race meets at Addington starting on Thursday, one day earlier than Friday's return date for the rest of New Zealand sport.

Like most trainers, they're flooding the field to try and claw back some lost income from stakes.

However, takings will be down. While a Friday night race meet would normally earn $7000 for a win, that's been cut back to $4000.

"It was a wee bit scary there," trainer Nathan Purdon told 1 NEWS.

"We aren't quite out of the woodwork, but it's good to get started and at least we're getting something.

"Prize money still needs to lift, but on right path anyway."

Nearly 300 triallists were at Addington last week, the success seeing organisers add an extra race day meet.

Among them is New Zealand's best junior driver in 2019, Sarah O'Reilly.

"We had a few winners which was good, they're on the right track and all the other ones seem to be running on as well," she told 1 NEWS.

"So they're heading in the right direction towards race day.

"It'll be good to get the horses out there, we've got a few going so should hopefully be a few that can get somewhere."

