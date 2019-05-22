Canterbury softball team working hard at training and fundraisers for shot at Little League World Series Matt Hall-Smith 1 NEWS Sport Reporter 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From Other Sport Matt Hall-Smith Christchurch and Canterbury Your playlist will load after this ad The under-15 Baby Hawks have fundraised $45,000 so far to compete at next month's qualifier in Indonesia. Source: 1 NEWS More From Other Sport Matt Hall-Smith Christchurch and Canterbury