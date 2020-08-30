Canoe Racing NZ latest Kiwi sporting body to face allegations of toxic culture

Canoe Racing New Zealand is the latest Kiwi sports body to find itself at the centre of allegations of "bullying, intimidation and psychological abuse".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The issues have arisen in the canoe racing's women's squad, with reports of athlete withdrawals as a result of a toxic culture.

In a statement released today, Canoe Racing CEO Tom Ashley says the bullying issues were brought to his attention late last year.

"In September and November 2019, two athletes came to us...with dissatisfaction about how decisions had been communicated to them...and about the team and coaching culture more broadly," Ashley said.

"CRNZ and our coaches acknowledge that in some instances coaching and selection matters could have been communicated in a better way however, we reject the suggestion that there was, or is a culture of bullying or harassment."

Coach of Lisa Carrington and Halberg coach of the year winner Gordon Walker also released a statement saying he is disappointed to hear of the allegations.

"I strive to base my practice as a coach on respect, empathy and positive energy. I believe there is no place in elite level coaching for bullying or intimidation," Walker says.

"The demands are high, the pressures can be off the dial and the daily requirement to step forward and be better is tough.

"I am sad to hear that there are people in our programme whose experience has not been positive."

The latest allegations continue a growing trend across New Zealand sports, prompting calls for a major independent review from high performance level to school sports.

The governing bodies of gymnastics, rowing, cycling and hockey have also been in the spotlight over culture issues.