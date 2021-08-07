TODAY |

'I can relax' - Carrington reflects on historic Olympics campaign

Source:  1 NEWS

Lisa Carrington has joked she can finally relax in Tokyo after an intense and historic Olympic campaign which saw her win three gold medals.

Carrington became NZ’s most decorated Olympian after winning three gold in Tokyo. Source: 1 NEWS

Carrington ended her regatta with a fourth-place finish in the women's K4 500m final this afternoon, having defended her title in the K1 200m while also claiming the K1 500m and K2 500m crowns this week.

The 32-year-old told 1 NEWS she's starting to feel the aftermath of 12 races this week.

"Admitably, after that last race, I was like I can let myself relax," Carrington said.

"It's been big but I couldn't have done it without my teammates."

