'I can out-box him, I can knock him out': Joseph Parker vows to leave Anthony Joshua on the canvas

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker is vowing to knock out unbeaten Brit Anthony Joshua when the two sides meet face to face in the ring in Cardiff on April 1.

Source: Sky Sports UK

Parker, 26, heads into the fight with his WBO title on the line, looking to take Joshua's IBF and WBA crowns.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK, Parker said that he's confident of securing a win in the biggest fight of his career.

"I can out-box Anthony Joshua," Parker said.

"I think I'm better skilled, I just haven't really shown it - and that's why I'm excited. It's a big stage to put on the best performance of my life."

"I can out-box him, I can knock him out. Words can't explain how excited we are."

