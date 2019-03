Campbell Stewart has earned New Zealand our first gold medal at this year's Track Cycling World Championships in Poland after a dominant finish in the men's omnium this morning.

Stewart was sitting in second place after the scratch, tempo and elimination races this morning behind British rider Ethan Hayter.

But the Kiwi was quick to chase down Hayter early in the points race, tying for the lead at 107 points each after the fourth sprint.

Hayter managed to fend off Stewart for the next three sprints though, pushing for a two-point lead before the Kiwi found his stride and lapped the the field with 15 laps to go.

In the points race, lapping the field gives the rider 20 bonus points and thus Stewart launched into the lead and out of reach from the British rider.

From there, Stewart maintained his tempo over Hayter who eventually had to settle for third with 118 points with Frenchman Benjamin Thomas also passing the British rider by lapping the field as well. Thomas finished on 119 points.