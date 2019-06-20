Campbell Enoka celebrates 50th cap with home run as Black Sox bats ignite in big World Champs win over Philippines

The Black Sox have bounced back from yesterday's loss to Japan in emphatic fashion this morning with a mercy-rule drubbing of the Philippines.

After yesterday's 5-1 defeat, coach Mark Sorenson simply said the offence needs to "swing their way out" of the slump they were in and today they delivered a 15-0 win in three innings to back up that statement.

The Kiwi side jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first innings, when Thomas Enoka scored an RBI with a bunt and Nathan Nukunuku swiped home on a pass ball.

Nukunuku followed up with a three-run home run to deep right field in the following innings before Reilly Makea notched an RBI of his own to score Wayne Laulu with a single to left field.

With a 6-0 lead heading into the third, the floodgates well and truly opened when Campbell Enoka blasted a a three-run home run to centre field in his 50th appearance for the Black Sox.

Nukunuku added a second home run to his tally for the match soon after, before Makea added two more RBIs with a double to deep left field.

Jackson Watt completed the game with two RBIs of his own.

The win guarantees the Black Sox a top-three finish in their pool heading towards playoffs, but a win tomorrow against Argentina - who are currently 5-1 in comparison to the Kiwis, who are 4-2 - would get them the second seed on who-beat-who status.

Pool A's third seed will face Australia in the quarter-finals while the second seed will play the winner of tonight's final Pool B round robin game between USA and Venezuala.