Cameras catch Tyson Fury licking blood from Deontay Wilder's neck mid-fight

Tyson Fury wanted blood - and he certainly got it, albeit in a highly unconventional way - as he claimed a world heavyweight title in Las Vegas yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Towards the end of the sixth round, the English boxer went full vampire, appearing to lick the dripping blood from American rival Deontay Wilder's ear.

"Fury sort of talking to Deontay Wilder," a commentator is heard saying. But it wasn't through words that Fury was seen getting into his opponent's head.

read more Tyson Fury dominates Deontay Wilder to claim heavyweight title

Fury knocked Wilder down twice before a flurry of punches in the seventh prompted his corner to call an end to the highly anticipated rematch.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"The king has returned to his throne," Fury announced after the win.

Fury's previous reign as champion was cut short by drugs and alcohol.

read more Deontay Wilder targets Tyson Fury's mental health issues during heated press conference

For Wilder, it was a stunning end to an unbeaten mark that had seen him knock out 41 of his previous 43 opponents.

"Even the greatest have lost and come back,'' Wilder said. "I make no excuses. This is what big-time boxing is all about.'