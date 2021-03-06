Calloused and exhausted, personal trainer achieves extraordinary crawling feat for charity

Fitness expert Joe Hemi has chosen a novel way to raise money for KidsCan, the charity which provides essentials such as food and clothing to Kiwi children affected by poverty.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“I jumped on with KidsCan so what would've been a fleeting idea turned into I’ve go to get this done, because it’s bigger than me now,” Hemi says.

Hemi was meant to do the Round the Bays event last weekend bear crawling. But, Covid-19 put paid to that.

Instead, he did the same eight and a half kilometres at West Auckland’s Parrs Park. Covid-19 restrictions meant only his family bubble were there to support him.

“He's a legend, he's very strong-willed. When he says he's going to do something, he goes out and does it,” his uncle Andy Cheal says.

Bear crawling has become a favourite exercise for hard-core gym-goers as well as Hollywood heartthrobs such as Chris Hemsworth who promotes it online.

But, for Hemi, crawling for charity is very personal.

"It resonates with me because, as a kid, we didn't have a lot of money. But, I never went without anything," he says.

"My childhood was kick-arse because my mum was so selfless.”

Today’s feat was the first of a year of fitness challenges that Hemi has planned.