Caitlin Dore has 'mixed emotions' about Paralympics shot put final

Caitlin Dore finished the women's shot put F37 with "mixed emotions" but relished the chance to take on a new Paralympics challenge.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dore finished eighth in the F37 shot put final, competing alongside gold medallist Lisa Adams.



"Very mixed emotions," Dore told 1 NEWS.

"Obviously I'm really proud to be here and to represent my country but it just obviously wasn't my day today.

"But it was fun to be out there with another Kiwi and I was so, so proud of Lisa."

It was Dore’s first time competing in shot put at a Games final after she finished seventh in the F37 Javelin in Rio, but that event is no longer in the programme due to its lack of competitors.



Dore told 1 NEWS her transition to shot put was helped by her appearance at the 2019 World Championships in her new event.

"It's still pretty new to me but it was fun to be out there again competing and doing what I love."

Dore added Saturday evening's final was special in that she and Adams got to support each other throughout.

"We're each other's hype girls," Dore said.