Burling makes the call! It's Team NZ v Ben Ainslie's BAR in the America's Cup semis from tomorrow

Team New Zealand will take on British rivals Ben Ainslie Racing in the America's Cup challenger semi finals which begin tomorrow.

The Kiwis announced the decision at today's press conference in Bermuda, which means Team Japan skippered by Dean Barker will face off against Swedish syndicate Artemis Racing.

Peter Burling and his teammates lost their race this morning against Oracle Team USA by 29 seconds, losing out on a crucial bonus point for the America's Cup final.

"We believe with the forecast over the coming week, that's our best chance of progressing through," said Team NZ helmsman Burling.

"We're really happy that we've made it through this first round and we've got to this stage. Today was obviously a pretty good learning experience, we obviously weren't good enough out there, but we'll address that and come back stronger."