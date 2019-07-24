TODAY |

'The build-up has started' – weightlifter David Liti has eyes on Tokyo 2020

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics now less than a year away, Kiwi weightlifter David Liti is struggling to contain his ambition of securing gold at the sport's pinnacle event.

Liti, 23, lifted an astonishing 403kg - a new Commonwealth Games record - on the Gold Coast last year, taking the gold medal and becoming a new Kiwi sporting hero in the process.

As many of New Zealand's Olympic contenders met at Auckland's Piha beach this morning, Liti spoke to 1 NEWS about his plan for the next year, leading into the Tokyo games.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi lifter and his coach spoke to Tagata Pasifika about their upcoming year. Source: Tagata Pasifika

"The build-up started since I made up my mind about the Olympics back in 2015," Liti said.

"[Tokyo] 2020 was the goal then, and is still the goal now.

"I think we'll have a good build-up for Tokyo from today, and I think I'll be in my best shape in Tokyo. It's exciting."

With his Commonwealth Games gold medal still fresh in the memories of both himself and fans, Liti makes no secret about his desire to do the same as an Olympian, although he says that it won't be the same as it was last year.

"Just thinking about it gives me the chills.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

"It's so hard to get onto the podium, especially in Olympics and world standards. If it happens, I'll take it.

"I can't really doubt myself because I don't know what will happen in a year's time.

"It's just all exciting."

Your playlist will load after this ad

With the Olympics one year away, Liti is looking to add to his Commonwealth Games gold. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:10
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
2
Buddy McGirt threw in the towel to try and save Maxim Dadashev but it was too late.
Watch: Trainer’s heart-breaking plea to Russian boxer to stop bout, two days before death from brain injury
3
With the Olympics one year away, Liti is looking to add to his Commonwealth Games gold.
'The build-up has started' – weightlifter David Liti has eyes on Tokyo 2020
4
Eden Park offers guests chance to stay overnight at stadium with glamping domes
5
A composite image of Jacinda Ardern with the Silver Ferns.
Jacinda Ardern says Silver Ferns not getting World Cup prize money an inequity 'no matter what way you cut it'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:13
Sun Yang repeatedly reminded Britain's Duncan Scott 'I won' after the 200m men's freestyle final.

Chinese swimmer taunts latest rival who refused to stand with him after winning another World Champs gold
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 file photo, Maxim Dadashev celebrates after defeating Antonio DeMarco during a junior welterweight bout in Las Vegas. On Saturday, July 20, 2019, doctors said Dadashev had surgery at a Maryland hospital for swelling on his brain after collapsing outside the ring after losing a match. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Russian boxer dies from brain injury sustained in fight after refusing trainer's pleas to quit
General view, OCTOBER 9, 2015 : Mitsui Fudosan a Japanese property developer and Gold Partner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games holds a special event in Nihonbashi, downtown Tokyo, Japan on October 9, 2015. (Photo by Sho Tamura/AFLO SPORT)

One year left: Countdown to Tokyo Olympics is on and costs, ticket demand is rising
04:19
The Prime Minister opened Parliament on a positive note today.

'This team is an inspiration' - politicians unite across the aisle to congratulate Silver Ferns and Black Caps' achievements