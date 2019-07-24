'The build-up has started' – weightlifter David Liti has eyes on Tokyo 2020

With the Tokyo Olympics now less than a year away, Kiwi weightlifter David Liti is struggling to contain his ambition of securing gold at the sport's pinnacle event.

Liti, 23, lifted an astonishing 403kg - a new Commonwealth Games record - on the Gold Coast last year, taking the gold medal and becoming a new Kiwi sporting hero in the process.

As many of New Zealand's Olympic contenders met at Auckland's Piha beach this morning, Liti spoke to 1 NEWS about his plan for the next year, leading into the Tokyo games.

"The build-up started since I made up my mind about the Olympics back in 2015," Liti said.

"[Tokyo] 2020 was the goal then, and is still the goal now.

"I think we'll have a good build-up for Tokyo from today, and I think I'll be in my best shape in Tokyo. It's exciting."

With his Commonwealth Games gold medal still fresh in the memories of both himself and fans, Liti makes no secret about his desire to do the same as an Olympian, although he says that it won't be the same as it was last year.

"Just thinking about it gives me the chills.

"It's so hard to get onto the podium, especially in Olympics and world standards. If it happens, I'll take it.

"I can't really doubt myself because I don't know what will happen in a year's time.