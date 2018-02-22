Bronze medal winner Zoi Sadowski-Synnott named NZ's flagbearer for Olympic closing ceremony

Bronze medal-winner Zoi Sadowski-Synnott will carry the New Zealand flag at PyeongChang Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

New Zealand Olympic snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. Source: Photosport

Snowboarder Sadowski-Synnott, who reached the podium in the big air event this week, was selected ahead of fellow bronze winner and halfpipe freeskier Nico Porteous.