Bronze medal winner Zoi Sadowski-Synnott named NZ's flagbearer for Olympic closing ceremony

Source:AAP
Bronze medal-winner Zoi Sadowski-Synnott will carry the New Zealand flag at PyeongChang Winter Olympics closing ceremony.
New Zealand Olympic snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.
Source: Photosport
Snowboarder Sadowski-Synnott, who reached the podium in the big air event this week, was selected ahead of fellow bronze winner and halfpipe freeskier Nico Porteous.
The Games will close on Sunday night (local time), bringing an end to New Zealand's campaign in which it ended a 26-year Winter Olympic medal drought.
