Broadcast coverage details for America's Cup announced

Broadcast coverage details for the 36th America’s Cup have been announced, with all races viewable on TVNZ1 and TVNZ OnDemand throughout the summer.

Toni Street and Scotty Stevenson will lead the America's Cup presentation and commentary teams. Source: TVNZ

The live coverage includes December’s Prada America’s Cup World Series and Christmas Race, and the Prada Cup in January and February, as well as the America’s Cup itself in March.

TVNZ’s presentation team will be led by Toni Street and Scotty Morrison, with race commentary from Scotty Stevenson, Phil Robertson and Peter Lester.

RACE COVERAGE DETAILS

America’s Cup World Series - 17-19 December 2020

America’s Cup Christmas Race - 20 December 2020

Prada Cup - 15 January-22 February 2021

36th America’s Cup - 6 March-15 March 2021

Each race day will kick off on TVNZ 1 an hour prior to the starting horn with insights, interviews, weather reports and news.

Following the build-up, TVNZ will broadcast the world feed with data and graphic information for every event, along with a world-class commentary team.

Racing is due to start mid-afternoon for all events, with exact timings to be confirmed.

FULL DETAILS OF THE TVNZ TEAM

PRESENTERS - Toni Street will host from TVNZ’s waterfront studio, with Scotty Morrison to guide viewers through the summer of racing in Auckland harbour.

COMMENTATORS - Scotty Stevenson leads the expert commentary team with Phil Robertson and Peter Lester. Phil is a multi-time world match racing winner and winner of the inaugural M32 World Championship. Peter is a former NZ Yachtsman of the Year and three-time America’s Cup competitor.

REPORTERS - Jack Tame, Emily van Velthooven and Kimberlee Downs team up with experienced sailor Jesse Tuke to capture reactions and celebrations from Auckland’s waterfront. Jesse will report on the water from a chase boat.

1 NEWS - Reporting across Breakfast, Midday, Te Karere, 1 NEWS at Six, Seven Sharp and Tonight and on 1NEWS.co.nz, with breaking news coverage and exclusive interviews.

Source: 1 NEWS

OTHER PROGRAMMING

Black Magic: This informative documentary captures how one of our greatest heroes, Sir Peter Blake, helped carve out a New Zealand identity as innovators and world class sailors. Black Magic tells the story of how humble heroes took New Zealand to the world stage and the nation to its feet with the biggest homecoming parade the country has ever seen. Produced with the support of NZ on Air, viewers can look forward to this in January.

Last at 11: From the team behind Educators, comes a new local comedy show starring an ensemble cast including Kimberley Crossman, William Waiirua, Tom Sainsbury, Kura Forrester and some bemused crew members of Emirates Team New Zealand as themselves. Join a dysfunctional news team as they try to uncover the secrets behind Emirates Team New Zealand’s bid to win the America’s Cup. The eight-episode mini-series (6 minutes duration) will be available on TVNZ OnDemand late December and a one-hour special episode will screen on TVNZ 1 a week before the America’s Cup.

Melodie Robinson, TVNZ’s GM of Sport and Events, says: “We’ve all had one heck of a year and New Zealand is fortunate that we are one of the few countries who can gather in numbers to enjoy live sport. And while the 36th America’s Cup racing is going to blow the minds of people lucky enough to see the amazing boats, we’re balancing the highly technical sport with a dose of entertainment and action off the water.