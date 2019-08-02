TODAY |

British teen makes history, becomes UK's first hijab-wearing jockey

British teen Khadijah Mellah is believed to have made history, becoming the first jockey to compete while wearing a hijab, as she rode to victory in the Magnolia Cup.

The amateur from Peckham, London, won the five-and-a-half furling charity race, riding 25-1 outsider Charlie Fellowes while wearing her hijab, a traditional Muslim headscarf worn by women.

"There are no words to describe this - I'm lost for words," Mellah told the BBC.

"When I passed the post I couldn't believe it, and then I saw all my family and friends and started crying. I am quite competitive, so I wanted to win this race, but I never expected to.

"Horses bring me immeasurable amounts of happiness. I've always loved them and always will and I hope to carry on and keep riding."

According to the Muslim Women's Sport Foundation, female Muslim jockeys number in single digits, less than 10 believed to have ever competed in the UK.

Mellah's feat is made all the more impressive as she only learned to ride a horse in April this year.

Source: Breakfast
