British rider Mark Cavendish withdraws from Tour de France after serious crash caused by rival's elbow attack

Associated Press

Mark Cavendish has been forced out of the Tour de France after suffering injuries in a serious crash caused by world champion Peter Sagan, who was disqualified.

Sagan's 2017 Tour de France campaign is over' with an UCI official saying his actions "endangered several riders."
Source: SKY

Cavendish's Team Dimension Data issued a one-line statement on its Twitter feed, hours after today's crash in a chaotic sprint finish to Stage 4, saying "Unfortunately, @MarkCavendish has been forced to withdraw from #TDF2017."

The British rider sustained hand and shoulder injuries in the crash, and was taken to a hospital for checks. At the time, he said he was "not optimistic" about his prospects.

About 50 metres from the end of the stage, Sagan elbowed Cavendish, who was squeezed against the barriers to his right, out of the way.

Cavendish slammed into the barriers and two other riders ploughed over the British sprint specialist, a winner of 30 Tour stages.

