British Boxing Board reject WBO's suggestion of neutral referee for Parker v Fury

The British Boxing Board of Control have responded the cries of unfairness in their decision to appoint non-neutral referees for the upcoming WBO title fight between Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury.

DUCO Events promoter David Higgins says "it seems a bit unfair" that British ref Terry O'Connor has been named to officiate Parker and Fury's title fight in Manchester.
Terry O'Connor has been chosen as the referee for the September 24 bout, going against the WBO suggestion of neutral officials for a title fight.

The WBO have reached out to the British Boxing Board of Control, who have rejected the plea to bring in an overseas referee, says General Secretary Robert Smith.

"Our standard policy is to have a British referee, a British judge, an official from the country where the boxer is coming from and another from a neutral country [on the judging panel]," Smith told Sky Sports UK.

"They supplied us two other names, which didn't include a New Zealander. When that was questioned, we said we are very happy for a New Zealand judge, absolutely right, got no problem with that at all. But we still haven't had any New Zealand judge sent to us from the WBO for approval. That's ultimately their responsibility."

The British heavyweight will have the officials on his side against Joseph Parker on September 23.
"We take on board what their thoughts are, we don't agree. We feel on this occasion, there is no need to deviate from our standard policy."

Parker's promoter David Higgins spoke yesterday about the appointment, saying that he was shocked by the appointment.

"We were disturbed because the WBO guidelines require or suggest neutral officials for world title fights."

O'Connor has officiated Fury's last two fights, both resulting in wins for the British fighter.

Joseph Parker

