Britain's most decorated Olympian retires from cycling

Bradley Wiggins has announced his retirement from cycling, ending a career in which he won a British-record eight Olympic medals and the Tour de France.
The 36-year-old Wiggins today made the announcement in a statement on his Facebook and Instagram pages.
Wiggins says "2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards," adding that he fulfilled a "childhood aspiration of making a living and a career out of the sport I fell in love with at the age of 12."
Wiggins is Britain's most decorated Olympian with five golds in a haul of eight medals.
He became the first Briton to win the Tour de France when he triumphed in cycling's most grueling race in 2012.
