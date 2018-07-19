 

Britain's Geraint Thomas climbs into lead in Tour de France after stage 11 win

Team Sky's Thomas took the lead after a gruelling 108km ride from Albertville to La Rosiere.
Alexis Bosson jumped over the chasing group with a ramp during the tenth stage of the race.

